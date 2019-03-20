Cardi B, Lili Reinhart join 'Hustlers' with Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu

Constance Wu arrives on the red carpet for the 91st annual Academy Awards on February 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Rapper Cardi B, Riverdale star Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer and Julie Stiles have joined the cast of Hustlers, which stars Jennifer Lopez and Crazy Rich Asians alum Constance Wu.

Hustlers, from writer and director Lorene Scafaria (The Meddler) is based on a 2016 New York magazine article about a group of former strippers who team up to scam their Wall Street clients.

Lopez tweeted about the film Tuesday on Twitter, saying she will be starring alongside Cardi B and Wu. "It's official. @constancewu and @iamcardib are joining me in @HustlersMovie - coming soon to theaters!" she said.

Lopez is also producing alongside STXfilms, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina. Production is set to begin in March in New York City.

Hustlers will be the feature film debut of Cardi B. The hip-hop star previously collaborated with Lopez on song "Dinero."