Issa Rae, Lakeith Stanfield to star in new romantic drama film

Issa Rae attends the CFDA Fashion Awards on June 4. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Lakeith Stanfield attends the Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 23. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Issa Rae will have a starring role in the new movie "The Photograph." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield are joining the cast of a new romantic drama.

Variety reported Monday the 34-year-old actress and 27-year-old actor will have leading roles in the new film The Photograph from Universal Pictures.

Everything, Everything director Stella Meghie wrote the movie, which follows intertwining love stories in the past and present. Meghie will also direct and co-executive produce with Rae.

Deadline said Will Packer and James Lopez will produce the new film. Sara Scott and Mika Pryce will oversee production for Universal.

Rae shared a photo Monday on Instagram from her first day on set with Stanfield and Meghie.

"Day one of shooting her movie. #ThePhotograph," she captioned the post.

Rae is known for co-creating the HBO series Insecure, which was renewed for a fourth season in September. The show co-stars Yvonne Orji, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales and Y'lan Noel.

Stanfield plays Darius Epps in the FX series Atlanta, which was renewed for a third season in June. He will also star in Jesus Was My Homeboy, a new film about the Black Panther Party member Fred Hampton.