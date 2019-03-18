Brad Pitt attends the Japan premiere for the film "War Machine" on May 23, 2017. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Leonardo DiCaprio appears alongside Brad Pitt in the new poster for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt go old school in the first poster for director Quentin Tarantino's next film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The poster, released on Monday, feature the pair posing together in front of a yellow car and California's Hollywood sign.

DiCaprio and Pitt are wearing 1960s clothing as the film is set during the Manson Family murders which took place in 1969. DiCaprio is set to portray fictional fading television star Rick Dalton with Pitt as his stunt double Cliff Booth.

Margot Robbie will star as late, real-life actress Sharon Tate who's character will be living next door to Dalton. Tate was one the victims of the Manson Family.

Dakota Fanning stars as Manson Family associate Lynette 'Squeaky' Fromme and Damian Lewis stars as actor Steve McQueen. Al Pacino, Emile Hirsch, Timothy Olyphant, James Marsden and Tim Roth are also set to star.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the ninth film from Tarantino, is set to arrive in theaters on July 26.