'Captain Marvel' No. 1 in North America for a 2nd weekend

March 17 (UPI) -- The Brie Larson-led superheroine movie Captain Marvel is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $69.1 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Set in the 1990s, the film made $153 million in the United States and Canada when it opened last week.

Coming in at No. 2 is Wonder Park with $16 million, Five Feet Apart at No. 3 with $13.2 million, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World at No. 4 with $9 million and Tyler Perry's a Madea Family Funeral at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are No Manches Frida 2 at No. 6 with $3.9 million, Captive State at No. 7 with $3.2 million, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part at No. 8 with $2.1 million, Alita: Battle Angel at No. 9 with $1.9 million and Green Book at No. 10 with $1.3 million.