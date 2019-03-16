'Annabelle Comes Home' set for June 28 release

Actress McKenna Grace attends the premiere of "Captain Marvel" in Los Angeles on March 4. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Annabelle Comes Home," starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, is scheduled to open on June 28. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Pictures has released a teaser for Annabelle Comes Home and announced the the third chapter in its Annabelle horror movie series will open in theaters on June 28.

The 15-second clip shows the film's title and opening date projected on decaying wallpaper. A music box cranks out a creepy tune in the background as a child laughs.

The preview has gotten nearly 500,000 views since it was posted on YouTube on Friday.

Filming began in October on the third installment in the haunted doll saga. It follows 2014's Annabelle and 2017's Annabelle: Creation, and is also part of the cinematic universe that includes 2013's The Conjuring, 2016's The Conjuring 2 and 2018's The Nun.

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprise their roles as the franchise's paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in the film.

The Haunting of Hill House and I, Tonya actress McKenna Grace will play the Warrens' daughter Judy. Madison Iseman and Katie Sarife co-star.

Annabelle: Creation scribe Gary Dauberman is directing the project from the script he penned.