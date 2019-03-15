John Cusack arrives for the North American premiere of "Maps To The Stars" on September 9, 2014. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

"Say Anything" star John Cusack. The actor will be taking part in a reunion of the film with Ione Skye and director Cameron Crowe. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- The stars and director behind 1989's Say Anything including John Cusack, Ione Skye and filmmaker Cameron Crowe, are set to reunite for a special screening of the film at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

The screening will be followed by a special discussion about Say Anything that will also include executive producer James L. Brooks.

The event, sent to be held on April 30th at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, is taking place in celebration of the film's 30th anniversary. Tickets go on sale on March 26 at 11 a.m. ET.

Crowe, who also wrote Say Anything, confirmed the news on Twitter Thursday.

"Can't believe it's been 30 years since we made Say Anything... The movie grew out of many inspiring conversations with James L. Brooks, and a quest to bring a new kind of romantic couple to the screen," Crowe said in a statement.

"Out of those many afternoons came the script, the opportunity to direct my own screenplay, and the great adventure of working with these wonderful actors... We also had the gift of Peter Gabriel allowing us to use his extremely personal song, 'In Your Eyes.' No other song ever worked coming out of that boombox," he continued.

Anniversary galas for Apocalypse Now, Reality Bites and This Is Spinal Tap will also be taking place the Tribeca Film Festival.