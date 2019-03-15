Trending Stories

Lori Loughlin, daughter lose jobs amid college scandal
Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift win big at iHeartRadio Music Awards
Ben Affleck defends back tattoo: 'I'm very happy with it'
Louis Tomlinson's sister Felicite dead at age 18
Lady Gaga confirms new album, denies pregnancy rumors

Photo Gallery

 
Angelina Jolie, Helen Mirren attend 'Dumbo' premiere

Latest News

Disney reinstates James Gunn for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
Heart attacks less frequent, less deadly since 1990s
Spain approves exhuming, moving remains of dictator Francisco Franco
When something smells foul, vinegar flies can't perceive pleasant odors
Yankees ace Luis Severino out until at least May
 
