Denzel Washington set to star in cop thriller 'Little Things'

Denzel Washington during the 48th NAACP Image Awards on February 11, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Denzel Washington (L) and Pauletta Washington. The actor is attached to star in cop drama "Little Things." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Denzel Washington is attached to star in an upcoming cop thriller from Warner Bros. titled Little Things.

The film, being penned by The Blind Side and Highway Men director John Lee Hancock, will follow Washington as Deke, a burned out Kern County sheriff.

Washington's character, who is willing to bend the rules and is dealing with a dark secret from his past, teams up Los Angeles detective Baxter to apprehend a serial killer.

Hancock is being eyed to also direct the film.

Washington was last seen in action thriller sequel The Equalizer 2 from director Antoine Fuqua. The actor is set to receive the 47th American Film Institute Life Achievement Award on June 6.