March 14 (UPI) -- Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) comes face to face with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in the latest trailer for Avengers: Endgame.

The clip, released on Thursday, begins by looking back at the backstories of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Captain America (Chris Evans).

Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) also appears as he reunites with Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) following the aftermath of Thanos' (Josh Brolin) destructive finger snap from Avengers: Infinity War.

Hawkeye is featured training his daughter how to use a bow and arrow.

Captain Marvel, who was recently introduced in her own self-titled film, meets with Thor at the end of the trailer. "I like this one," Thor says as Captain Marvel does not flinch while the God of Thunder summons his hammer.

Other key moments include a team consisting of Captain America, Hawkeye, Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Nebula (Karen Gillan), War Machine (Don Cheadle), Iron Man and Black Widow donning new white and red suits as they head off on a mission together; and Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper) loading up a gun while sitting on top of War Machine.

Avengers: Endgame, from directors Anthony and Joe Russo, is set to arrive in theaters on April 26.

The Captain Marvel film was the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $153 million at the box office.

