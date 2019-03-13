Anne Hathaway arrives for the 22nd annual Hollywood Film Awards on November 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Anne Hathaway's "Sesame Street" film will be released during winter 2021. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. and MGM's upcoming live-action Sesame Street film starring Anne Hathaway is set to arrive in theaters on Jan. 15, 2021.

Sesame Street, which will begin production in June, is a musical that will be directed by Portlandia co-creator Jonathan Krisel.

Hathaway will be appearing alongside classic Sesame Street characters such as Big Bird, Elmo, Oscar the Grouch, Cookie Monster and more. Chris Galletta penned the screenplay with Shawn Levy and Michael Aguilar producing.

Two previous Sesame Street films were released theatrically including 1985's Follow That Bird and 1999's The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland.

Sesame Street is celebrating its 50th anniversary on television in 2019 with studio Sesame Workshop planning on releasing new social impact initiatives, digital campaigns and community events in honor of the milestone.

Warner Bros. also announced that its Tom and Jerry film will be hitting theaters on April 16, 2021.

Tom and Jerry, from director Tim Story, will be a hybrid of live-action and animation. Tom and Jerry: The Movie was previously released in 1992.

Hathaway is also set to star in filmmaker Robert Zemeckis' upcoming adaptation of Roald Dahl's novel The Witches.