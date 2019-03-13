Clarke Peters, Isiah Whitlock Jr. join Spike Lee's 'Da 5 Bloods'

Spike Lee arriving for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 24. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Clarke Peters will be starring in Spike Lee's next film titled "Da 5 Bloods." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Clarke Peters, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Norm Lewis have signed on to star in Spike Lee's upcoming Netflix film titled Da 5 Bloods.

The film, Lee's first that he is directing on the streaming service, will follow four black veterans who return to Vietnam in search of their fallen squad leader and buried treasure.

Peters, Whitlock and Lewis join a cast which includes Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Paul Walter Hauser, Jean Reno, Melanie Thierry and Jasper Paakkonen.

Lee penned the script alongside Kevin Willmott from a screenplay by Danny Bilson and Paul DeMeo and a rewrite by Matthew Billingsley. Lee is also producing with Lloyd Levin (Hellboy), Beatriz Levin and Jon Kilik (The Hunger Games).

Spike Lee's "Da 5 Bloods" rounds out its cast with Clarke Peters, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Norm Lewis joining Delroy Lindo and Chadwick Boseman.



The film is centered on the story of four Black vets who return to Vietnam to search for the remains of their fallen squad leader. pic.twitter.com/VwVQDmmVdX — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) March 12, 2019

Lee previously wrote and directed Netflix series She's Gotta Have It which is in post-production on its second season.

Lee, whose film BlacKkKlansman won Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars, is also producing for Netflix time-travel film See You Yesterday. The project will follow two black science prodigies played by Eden Duncan-Smith and Dante Crichlow who build a time machine in order to stop a family member from being wrongfully killed by a police officer.