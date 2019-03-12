Seth Green (L) and Clare Grant attend the Entertainment Weekly San Diego Comic-Con party on July 11, 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Seth Green (R) and Clare Grant attend the Hulu New York Comic Con after-party on October 6, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Seth Green (R), pictured with Clare Grant, said he "can't wait" for his movie "Changeland" to open in theaters. File Photo by Howard Shen/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Seth Green's directorial debut is coming to theaters in June.

Deadline confirmed Monday Changeland, Green's feature film writing and directorial debut, will open June 7.

Gravitas Ventures acquired the North American rights to Changeland, a buddy comedy-drama starring Green and Breckin Meyer. The film follows best friends Brandon (Green) and Dan (Meyer) after Brandon discovers his wife's affair.

Changeland co-stars Brenda Song, Macaulay Culkin, Clare Grant, Rose Williams, Kedar Williams-Stirling and Randy Orton.

"I feel so lucky to have had a wealth of talented performers to bring this story to life," Green said in a statement. "I asked a lot of my cast and crew and everyone delivered beyond expectations."

"Gravitas has a history of amplifying the voice of indie films and I'm thrilled to have them as a partner in releasing this movie," he added.

Green also shared his excitement in an Instagram post Monday.

"I made a movie about love and friendship with some of my closest friends - can't wait to share it with you all," he wrote.

Green is known for co-creating the Adult Swim series Robot Chicken. He also voices Chris Griffin on Family Guy and played Daniel "Oz" Osbourne on Buffy the Vampire Slayer.