Movies Angelina Jolie brings her kids to 'Dumbo' premiere By Annie Martin ( )

March 12 (UPI) -- Angelina Jolie was all smiles with her kids at the Los Angeles premiere of Dumbo. The 43-year-old actress brought Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, her youngest children with ex-husband Brad Pitt, to see the Disney live-action remake Monday at the Ray Dolby Ballroom.

Jolie, who wore a flowing white Versace dress, beamed as she posed for photos with Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and Knox and Vivienne, 10. She is also parent to Maddox, 17, and Pax, 15, with Pitt.

Us Weekly said Jolie and her kids enjoyed corn dogs, candy, cupcakes and chili cheese fries with other guests at the premiere pre-party.

"She was smiling a lot, and the vibe of the family was very low-key and content together," a source said. "The kids seemed really polite and well-mannered and happy to be together."

Dumbo is based on the Helen Aberson story Disney previously adapted as a 1941 animated movie. The new version is directed by Tim Burton and opens in theaters March 29.

Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito and Eva Green, who star in the new Dumbo, were also present at the premiere. DeVito had laughed off his recent fall at a Dumbo press event in an interview with Extra published Sunday.

Jolie will next star in the Disney movie Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. She appeared in a new poster for the sequel last week that showed her sporting wings and the character's signature horns.