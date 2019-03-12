Naomi Scott attend the Tokyo premiere of "Power Rangers" on July 3, 2017. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Aladdin gives fans a glimpse of its "whole new world" in a first full-length trailer.

Disney released new footage Tuesday featuring Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine and Will Smith as Genie.

The preview shows Aladdin become a prince after receiving three wishes from Genie. He meets and romances Jasmine, the daughter of The Sultan (Navid Negahban), before taking on the sorcerer Jafar (Marwan Kenzari).

The trailer features a new version of the Aladdin song "A Whole New World." The beloved song from Alan Menken and Tim Rice plays as Aladdin and Jasmine are shown on their magic carpet ride.

Aladdin is a live-action remake of Disney's 1992 animated film of the same name, which was inspired by the Arabic folktale of Aladdin from One Thousand and One Nights. The new version opens in theaters May 24.

Guy Ritchie directed the new Aladdin, which co-stars Nasim Pedrad, Billy Magnussen and Numan Acar. The full-length trailer occasionally shows Smith without the blue makeup fans commented on following a preview in February.