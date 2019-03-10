'Captain Marvel' tops the North American box office with $153M

Cast member Gemma Chan attends the premiere of "Captain Marvel" in Los Angeles on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Samuel L. Jackson attends the premiere of "Captain Marvel" in Los Angeles on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Brie Larson attends the premiere of "Captain Marvel" in Los Angeles on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) - The Brie Larson-led super-heroine saga Captain Marvel is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $153 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

The Hollywood Reporter said this marks the biggest opening for a movie starring a woman. It has already earned $455 million around the world.

Coming in at No. 2 in How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World with $14.7 million, followed by Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral at No. 3 with $12 million, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part at No. 4 with $3.8 million and Alita: Battle Angel at No. 5 with $3.2 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Green Book at No. 6 with $2.5 million, Isn't it Romantic at No. 7 with $2.4 million, Fighting with My Family at No. 8 with $2.19 million, Greta at No. 9 with $2.16 million and Apollo 11 at No. 10 $1.3 million.