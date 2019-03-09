Kevin Smith loves Stan Lee's 'Mallrats' moment in 'Captain Marvel'

Marvel comic book writer Stan Lee, filmmaker Kevin Smith and actor Chadwick Boseman participate in a hand and footprint ceremony immortalizing Lee in the forecourt of TCL Chinese Theatre (formerly Grauman's) in Los Angeles on July 18, 2017. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- Filmmaker and comic book expert Kevin Smith took to Twitter to thank Marvel Studios for tying his movie Mallrats to the late Stan Lee's cameo in Captain Marvel.

"Just saw @captainmarvel. I am a blubbering mess. After a lifetime spent referencing the movies, the movies just referenced me! Many thanks to @MarvelStudios and to my friend @TheRealStanLee for the shout-out! But if I'm now part of the @Marvel Universe... Did I survive The Snap?" Smith tweeted Friday.

EW.com said Lee -- the creator of Marvel's most famous superheroes -- is seen in Captain Marvel sitting on a train, holding a screenplay and practicing his lines for a bit part in Mallrats, which Smith co-starred in, wrote and directed.

Captain Marvel is set in 1995, the year Mallrats was released.

Lee died in at the age of 95 in November.

