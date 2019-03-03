'How to Train Your Dragon' tops the North American box office again

Cast member Craig Ferguson, the voice of Gobber in "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World," arrives for the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on February 9. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Gerard Butler, the voice of Stoick in "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World," arrives for the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on February 9. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast members Jay Baruchel and America Ferrera, the voices of Hiccup and Astrid respectively in the "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World," arrive for the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on February 9. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- The animated adventure How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is No. 1 at the North American box office for a second weekend, earning an additional $30 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral with $27 million, followed by Alita: Battle Angel at No. 3 with $7 million, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part at No. 4 with $6.6 million and Green Book at No. 5 with $4.7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Fighting with My Family with $4.69 million, Isn't It Romantic at No. 7 with $4.65 million, Greta at No. 8 with $4.6 million, What Men Want at No. 9 with $2.7 million and Happy Death Day 2U at No. 10 with $2.5 million.