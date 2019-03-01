John Lithgow attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Daddy's Home 2" on November 5, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Emma Thompson attends the New York premiere of "The Children Act" on September 11. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Mindy Kaling says her movie Late Night opens in theaters in June.

The 39-year-old actress shared a theatrical release date for the new Amazon comedy film in an Instagram post Thursday.

"You heard it here first. @latenightmovie in theaters June 7th," she wrote.

Kaling urged fans to see the movie in an accompanying video.

"Hi, guys. I have some major news - my movie Late Night is gonna premiere in theaters June 7th. The last season of Game of Thrones will be done then, so you have no reason not to see it. See you in theaters! Bye," she said.

Kaling wrote and produced Late Night, which is directed by Transparent director and producer Nisha Ganatra. The film follows a talk show host (Emma Thompson) who hires a female writer (Kaling) to help revitalize her program.

Late Night co-stars John Lithgow, Hugh Dancy and Reid Scott. Kaling is known for the TV shows The Office and The Mindy Project, and recently starred in the movie Ocean's 8 with Sandra Bullock.