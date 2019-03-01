Emma Roberts attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Emma Roberts will star in a new romantic comedy from Netflix.

Deadline confirmed Friday the 28-year-old actress will have a lead role in the movie Holidate.

Variety said Holidate follows two singles fed up with the pressure of having a date for holiday events. The pair agree to be each other's plus-one for holiday celebrations over the course of a year.

John Whitesell will direct the film from a script by Tiffany Paulsen, with McG and Mary Viola of Wonderland to produce. The movie marks Wonderland's fifth collaboration with Netflix.

Netflix confirmed Roberts' casting in a tweet Friday. Roberts will play Sloane, one of the singles, with the other, Jackson, still to be cast.

"When their families won't stop ambushing them with awkward dates, two singles make a pact to be each other's plus-ones at every holiday celebration over the course of the year. Emma Roberts stars in our new movie, 'Holidate,'" the post reads.

Roberts is known for starring in the Fox series Scream Queens and the FX show American Horror Story. She will return in American Horror Story Season 9.