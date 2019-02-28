Ray Liotta (L) and Silvia Lombardo. Liotta may star in the upcoming "Sopranos" prequel film. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Ray Liotta is being eyed to star in Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema's upcoming Sopranos prequel film titled The Many Saints of Newark.

Liotta is in negotiations to join the film in an undisclosed role.

Alessandro Nivola, Vera Farmiga, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen and Jon Bernthal are set to star alongside Michael Gandolfini as a young Tony Soprano, the role his late father James Gandolfini played in the HBO series.

The prequel will take place during the Newark riots in the 1960s and feature Nivola as Dickey Moltisanti, Tony's uncle and the father of Christopher Moltisanti, who was portrayed by Michael Imperioli in the series. Moltisanti was said to have helped build up the Soprano crime family that Tony eventually heads.

Sopranos creator David Chase co-wrote the script alongside producer Lawrence Konner. Alan Taylor is set to direct with production to begin in the spring.

"I am thrilled to be working with David Chase and Alan Taylor on The Many Saints of Newark," Liotta said in a statement. "David's talent is unmatched and the directing of Alan Taylor makes this even more exciting. I respect them both immensely and look forward to making this special project with New Line."

Liotta is best known for portraying Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese's mafia drama Goodfellas.