Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in talks to star in 'Candyman'

Jordan Peele (L) and his wife Chelsea Peretti arrive for the 91st annual Academy Awards on February 24. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II may star in a new "Candyman" film from producer Jordan Peele. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is being eyed to star in a new Candyman film from producer Jordan Peele.

Abdul-Mateen is in talks to join the film as its lead star. The actor is best known for appearing as Aquaman villain Black Manta and has also starred in Netflix's The Get Down.

Nia DaCosta (Little Woods) is set to direct Candyman, which Peele is producing through his Monkeypaw Pictures banner along with MGM and Win Rosenfeld.

The new Candyman will act as a contemporary sequel to 1992 original film which is based on Clive Barker's short story The Forbidden. The original followed a graduate student who investigates the legend of the Candyman while writing a paper on urban legends.

Candyman is set to arrive in theaters on June 12, 2020. Production is set to begin next spring.

Abdul-Mateen will next be seen in Peele's new horror film Us, which is set to arrive in theaters on March 22.

"The original was a landmark film for black representation in the horror genre. Alongside Night of the Living Dead, Candyman was a major inspiration for me as filmmaker -- and to have a bold new talent like Nia at the helm of this project is truly exciting. We are honored to bring the next chapter in the Candyman canon to life and eager to provide new audiences with an entry point to Clive Barker's legend," Peele previously said in a statement.