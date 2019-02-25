Ryan Reynolds attends the Japan premiere of "Deadpool 2" on May 29. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Ryan Reynolds joked about his role in "Detective Pikachu" alongside his wife, Blake Lively, in a new video. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Ryan Reynolds teased on Twitter that a new trailer for Detective Pikachu is arriving on Tuesday by posting a comedic video of himself discussing his role in the upcoming Pokemon film.

Reynolds, who voices Pikachu, presented on Monday a tongue-in-cheek sit-down interview of himself stating how he vanished into the role of the title character.

"I lived it, I breathed it. I became the character. I spent the entire year as Detective Pikachu," the actor said.

Reynolds described how seriously he took the role which included extensively researching Pokemon, and trying to live at Pikachu's height and weight level. His commitment was so strong that it ended up affecting his personal life.

"I was on my way to pick up my daughters from school when I heard that I got the role. I didn't show up at school because Detective Pikachu, he doesn't know who those two little girls are. Who are they?" Reynolds said before his wife, Blake Lively, appeared "They're our daughters. He just left them," she said.

"Acting is behaving truthfully under imaginary circumstances" - Sanford Meisner. Point is, there's a new Detective Pikachu trailer tomorrow," Reynolds said on Twitter.

Detective Pikachu, from director Rob Letterman, is set to arrive in theaters on May 11, 2019. Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton and Ken Watanabe also star. The film is based on the Pokemon brand which has spawned multiple anime series' and video games.