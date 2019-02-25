"The Lion King" star Beyonce appears backstage during the 59th annual Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Disney has released a new poster for their upcoming remake of The Lion King from director Jon Favreau.

The poster, released on Twitter Sunday, features Mufasa speaking with his son Simba in front of a rising sun.

The Lion King is based on the 1994 animated film of the same name. The new version will feature a photo-realistic animation style, the same style Favreau used on his 2016 remake of The Jungle Book.

Donald Glover is voicing Simba and James Earl Jones reprises his role as the voice of Mufasa. Beyonce is set to voice Nala with Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Billy Eichner as Timon, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, John Oliver as Zazu, John Kani as Rafiki and Keegan-Michael Key as Kamari.

Disney released a trailer for the film in November which featured Rafiki holding a young Simba over Pride Rock.

The Lion King is set to arrive in theaters on July 19.