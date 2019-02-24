Glenn Close brings dog Pip to Independent Spirit Awards

Actress Glenn Close and her dog Pip attended the 34th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Glenn Close's dog Pip accompanied her to the Independent Spirit Awards ceremony in Santa Monica Saturday.

Close's white, Havanese canine companion -- whose full name is Sir Pippin of Beanfield -- was photographed with the actress on the event's blue carpet.

He also followed her on-stage when she collected her Best Actress award for her work in The Wife.

"He's my date," Close told the crowd.

The dog rolled around on the floor as the 71-year-old actress began her speech.

"What's better than that?" Close said. "I brought him up for this very reason. It's called 'in the moment.'"

"Pippy the dog just scored a three-picture deal at Amazon," the gala's host Aubrey Plaza later quipped.