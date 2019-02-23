John Krasinski confirms 'Quiet Place' sequel plans

The sequel to John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's horror movie "A Quiet Place" is due in theaters May 15, 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Actress Emily Blunt appears backstage with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for "A Quiet Place" during the 25th annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles on January 27. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo
Married screen stars Emily Blunt and John Krasinski arrive at the premiere for "A Quiet Place" on April 2 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- John Krasinski has confirmed via Twitter that he is returning for the sequel to his 2018 horror film A Quiet Place.
Krasinski co-wrote and directed the first movie. He also co-starred in it, alongside his real-life wife, actress Emily Blunt. It followed a family forced to live in silence in a post-apocalyptic world where blind, but noise-sensitive monsters kill anything they hear.
"Time to go back. #PartII 5-15-20," Krasinski tweeted Friday, along with a photo of the house from the film.
Variety reported Krasinski will direct the follow-up, and Blunt, Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds are in talks to reprise their roles.
Krasinski's character, the family's patriarch, died protecting his children in the first movie.
Blunt won a Screen Actors Guild Award for her performance.
Emily Blunt, John Krasinski attend 'Quiet Place' premiere
Cast member Emily Blunt (L) and Director John Krasinski arrive on the red carpet. Blunt plays Evelyn and Krasinski plays Lee in the film. | License Photo
Cast members Millicent Simmonds (L) and Noah Jupe arrive on the red carpet. Simmonds plays Regan Abbott and Jupe plays Marcus Abbott in the film. | License Photo
From left to right, Krasinski, Jupe, Simmonds and Blunt arrive on the red carpet. | License Photo
