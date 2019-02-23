John Krasinski confirms 'Quiet Place' sequel plans

Married screen stars Emily Blunt and John Krasinski arrive at the premiere for "A Quiet Place" on April 2 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actress Emily Blunt appears backstage with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for "A Quiet Place" during the 25th annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles on January 27. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

The sequel to John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's horror movie "A Quiet Place" is due in theaters May 15, 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- John Krasinski has confirmed via Twitter that he is returning for the sequel to his 2018 horror film A Quiet Place.

Krasinski co-wrote and directed the first movie. He also co-starred in it, alongside his real-life wife, actress Emily Blunt. It followed a family forced to live in silence in a post-apocalyptic world where blind, but noise-sensitive monsters kill anything they hear.

"Time to go back. #PartII 5-15-20," Krasinski tweeted Friday, along with a photo of the house from the film.

Variety reported Krasinski will direct the follow-up, and Blunt, Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds are in talks to reprise their roles.

Krasinski's character, the family's patriarch, died protecting his children in the first movie.

Blunt won a Screen Actors Guild Award for her performance.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski attend 'Quiet Place' premiere