'Holmes & Watson,' Trump & Conway win Razzie Awards

Actress Melissa McCarthy was named Worst Actress for the comedies "Happytime Murders" and "Life of the Party," but she also won the Razzie Redeemer Award for her performance in "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

President Donald Trump and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway "won" Razzie Awards for playing themselves in a pair of documentaries last year. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Actor John C. Reilly and his detective comedy "Holmes & Watson" were the big "winners" at the Razzie Awards, which recognize the worst in cinema. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The detective comedy Holmes & Watson has won a leading four Razzie Awards, recognizing the worst in cinema for 2018.

The political documentaries Fahrenheit 11/9 and Death of a Nation followed, with three and two Razzies apiece respectively.

Holmes & Watson was named Worst Picture, and Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel. Cast member John C. Reilly earned the Worst Supporting Actor dishonor and Etan Cohen received the Worst Director title.

U.S. President Donald Trump earned the Razzie for Worst Actor for playing himself in Fahrenheit 11/9 and Death of a Nation. Trump and "his self-perpetuating pettiness" were voted Worst Screen Duo.

Trump's adviser Kellyanne Conway won for Worst Supporting Actress in the same films.

Melissa McCarthy was deemed Worst Actress for the comedies Happytime Murders and Life of the Party, but she also took home the Razzie Redeemer Award for her celebrated performance in Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Fifty Shades Freed, written by Niall Leonard and based on the novel by E.L. James, scored the award for Worst Screenplay.