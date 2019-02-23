Big day for 'Beale Street' at the Independent Spirit Awards

Actors Ethan Hawke and Maya Hawke attend the 33rd annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica on March 3, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Richard E. Grant attends the 34th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Director Barry Jenkins and guest attend the 34th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Glenn Close attends the 34th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Regina King attends the 34th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- If Beale Street Could Talk was deemed Best Feature of 2018 at the Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica Saturday afternoon.

Barry Jenkins, the man who helmed it, was voted Best Director and cast member Regina King was named Best Supporting Actress.

Roma won the prize for Best International Film.

Ethan Hawke picked up the Spirit Award for Best Actor for First Reformed and Glenn Close accepted the Best Actress trophy for The Wife.

Richard E. Grant won the Best Supporting Actor prize for Can You Ever Forgive Me?, which also scored the Best Screenplay title for Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty.

Won't You Be My Neighbor? earned the Best Documentary honor and Boots Riley took home the statuette for Best First Feature for Sorry to Bother You.

Parks and Recreation alum Aubrey Plaza hosted the event.

Independent Spirit Awards