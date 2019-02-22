Woody Allen may film new movie in Spain

Woody Allen, Kristen Stewart and Jesse Eisenberg (left to right) attend the Cannes International Film Festival screening of "Café Society" on May 11, 2016. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- American director Woody Allen may film his new movie in Spain.

Variety said the 83-year-old filmmaker is scouting Basque Country after re-teaming with Spanish production company Mediapro on his next film.

Mediapro, which co-financed and co-produced Allen's movies Vicky Cristina Barcelona and Midnight in Paris, confirmed it will produce the director's next film.

"The project is still at an initial step and it is too early to talk about locations or other details," a rep said.

The Hollywood Reporter said Mediapro met with the San Sebastian-Gipuzkoa Film Commission on Friday. The commission said the meeting covered production details and permits for a seven-week shoot starting in July.

Allen's team scouted sites in San Sebastian, including the Concha Bay and the seaside sculpture The Comb of the Wind by Eduardo Chillida, according to the commission.

Allen's new partnership with Mediapro comes two weeks after he sued Amazon Studios for breach of contract. The studio shelved his film A Rainy Day in New York and terminated a four-picture deal in June after allegations resurfaced he sexually abused his daughter Dylan Farrow.

"We have a 10-year relationship with Mr. Allen and, like all projects we produce, we judge the creator by its work," Mediapro said. "All of our projects have a unique personality, and we support all types of artistic voices and ideas and remain committed to producing well-defined and creative projects for audiences worldwide."