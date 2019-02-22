Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will star in Space Jam 2, which debuts on July 16, 2021. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- SpringHill Entertainment has announced the release date for Space Jam 2, starring Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

You will have to wait three years to catch "King James" reviving the movie originally made famous by Michael Jordan. James' company said the film will make its debut on July 16, 2021.

SpringHill Entertainment -- founded by James -- also released a movie poster, showing James wearing a Tune Squad jersey while standing with Lola Bunny and Bugs Bunny.

"Save the date," the company wrote.

James said the movie begins filming this summer during an interview last week at an NBA All-Star Game event.

SpringHill released another teaser for the movie in September, showing the Tune Squad locker room in a social media post.

The original Space Jam debuted on Nov. 15, 1996. It starred Jordan, Danny DeVito, Bill Murray, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley and other stars.

Ryan Coogler is the producer for Space Jam 2. Coogler directed and wrote Black Panther. James has previous acting experience, counting Survivor's Remorse, Trainwreck and Entourage among his credits.