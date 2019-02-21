Cara Delevingne arrives on the red carpet at the WSJ Magazine 2018 Innovator Awards on November 7. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Elisabeth Moss stars in the new trailer for "Her Smell" alongside Cara Delevingne. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Elisabeth Moss is a troubled rockstar dealing with addiction in the new trailer for upcoming music drama, Her Smell.

The clip, released on Thursday, features Moss performing onstage as Becky Something, a superstar from the 1990s whose life is spiraling out of control due to drugs.

Becky is confronted about her destructive behavior from those close to her as she attempts to get her life and career back on track.

Her Smell, from director Alex Ross Perry, is set to arrive in theaters on April 12. Cara Delevingne, Dan Stevens, Agyness Deyn, Gayle Rankin, Ashley Benson, Eric Stoltz and Amber Heard also star.

"Becky Something (Moss) is a '90s rock superstar who once filled arenas with her band Something She. When her excesses derail a national tour, she's forced to reckon with her past while recapturing the inspiration that led her band to success," reads the synopsis.

Moss, best known for starring on The Handmaid's Tale, will next be seen in filmmaker Jordan Peele's upcoming thriller Us, which is set to arrive in theaters on March 22. Season 3 The Handmaid's Tale will premiere on Hulu on June 5.