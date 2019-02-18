Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Bohemian Rhapsody won big at the 66th annual Motion Picture Sound Editors Golden Reel Awards which honors various areas of sound editing across film, television and other media.
The film, a biopic about Queen and its lead singer Freddie Mercury, won Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing - Musical and Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing - Dialogue/ADR.
Animated superhero film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse also took home two awards including Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing - Feature Animation and Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing - Music Score.
The Americans won Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing - Episodic Short Form - Dialogue/ADR and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing - Episodic Long Form - Music/Musical on the television side.
Bohemian Rhapsody is nominated for Best Sound Editing at the Academy Awards alongside A Quiet Place, Black Panther, First Man and Roma. The film is also nominated for Best Picture and Best Actor for lead star Rami Malek.