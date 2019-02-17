'Alita: Battle Angel' tops the North American box office with $27.8M

Producer James Cameron arrives at the 63rd annual Directors Guild of America Awards in Los Angeles on January 29, 2011. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The Robert Rodriguez-James Cameron collaboration Alita: Battle Angel is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $27.8 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part with $21.2 million, followed by Isn't It Romantic at No. 3 with $14.2 million, What Men Want at No. 4 with $10.9 million and Happy Death Day 2U at No. 5 with $9.8 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Cold Pursuit at No. 6 with $6 million, The Upside at No. 7 with $5.6 million, Glass at No. 8 with $3.9 million, The Prodigy at No. 9 with $3.2 million and Green Book at No. 10 with $2.8 million.