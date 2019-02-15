Joey King attends the Hollywood Foreign Press Association grants banquet on August 9. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Popular Netflix movie The Kissing Booth is getting a sequel.

The streaming company confirmed Thursday it is developing a follow-up to the romantic comedy starring Joey King, Joel Courtney and Jacob Elordi.

Netflix shared a promo video on its See What's Next official Twitter account. The clip shows Elle Evans (King) and Lee Flynn (Courtney) building a booth with the sign "Kissing Booth 2."

"It's official: @JoeyKing @Joel_Courtney & @JacobElordi will return in #TheKissingBooth2!" the post reads.

King confirmed the news in an Instagram post Thursday.

"YUP!!! WE ARE GETTING A SEQUEL!!! @thekissingboothnetflix," the 19-year-old actress wrote.

Courtney also shared the news in a post on his own account.

"Sooooo ITS HAPPENING!!!!!!" he wrote.

The Kissing Booth is based on the Beth Reekles novel of the same name, which follows best friends Elle and Lee. The original movie premiered on Netflix in May and co-starred Molly Ringwald.