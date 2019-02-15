Jason Momoa in talks for 'Dune' role

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Aquaman and Game of Thrones icon Jason Momoa is in talks to play the sword-master Duncan Idaho in the remake of Dune.
Deadline and Variety reported the negotiations Thursday.
Arrival and Blade Runner 2049 filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is directing the movie, which is expected to star Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, Zendaya and Josh Brolin.
Villeneuve, Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts wrote the screenplay for the film, based on Frank Herbert's sci-fi novel.
The book was previously adapted by David Lynch as a 1984 movie starring Brad Dourif, José Ferrer, Linda Hunt, Kyle MacLachlan, Virginia Madsen, Sting, Dean Stockwell, Max von Sydow, Alicia Witt and Sean Young.