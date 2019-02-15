Mattel is teaming with MGM on a new film based on the "American Girl" book series and line of dolls. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- American Girl is inspiring a new live-action movie.

Mattel and MGM shared plans Friday for a new film based on the American Girl book series and line of dolls.

Deadline said Mattel Films, MGM and PictureStart founder Erik Feig will produce the project. MGM's co-president of production, Cassidy Lange, and Mattel Films executive producer Robbie Brenner will oversee production.

"American Girl is a beloved, story-driven franchise lending itself perfectly to a feature film," Mattel CEO Ynon Kriez said in a statement. "In MGM and Erik we have world-class partners and we look forward to working with them to give our passionate American Girl fans of all ages another way to connect with this iconic brand."

MGM motion picture group president Jonathan Glickman shared similar sentiments about the project.

"American Girl is a timeless and iconic brand that is part of the fabric of families all over the world," he said, according to Variety. "We look forward to working with our partners at Mattel and PictureStart to bring this cross-generational film to audiences all over the globe."

American Girl released its first collection of dolls and books in 1986. Pleasant Rowland, a subsidiary of Mattel, has since sold over 32 million American Girl dolls and 157 million American Girl books.

Mattel is also developing a live-action Hot Wheels movie and a Barbie film starring Margot Robbie with Warner Bros. Pictures. In addition, the company is working with Sony Pictures on a reimagining of Masters of the Universe.