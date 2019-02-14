Director Rian Johnson attends the "Looper" press conference at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, 2012. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Director director Rian Johnson shot down rumors this week, stating he is still working on a planned "Star Wars" trilogy. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Director Rian Johnson has denied via Twitter rumors claiming he no longer plans to helm three standalone Star Wars movies.

"No it isn't true, I'm still working on the trilogy. With all due respect to the movie bros, who I'm sure are lovely kind bros with good fraternal intentions," he responded to another Twitter user's question about his Star Wars status.

No it isn’t true, I’m still working on the trilogy. With all due respect to the movie bros, who I’m sure are lovely kind bros with good fraternal intentions. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) February 14, 2019

Lucasfilm announced in November 2017 that it had tapped Johnson to create a new trilogy following the space adventures of characters who do not appear in the nine-movie Skywalker saga.

No casting or release dates have been disclosed yet.

Johnson's credits include Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Looper and Brick.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller famously departed Solo: A Star Wars Story mid-production over creative differences with Lucasfilm in June 2017, leaving filmmaker Ron Howard to finish shooting the movie.

In September 2017, the studio announced Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow had left Star Wars: Episode IX and would be replaced by J.J. Abrams. A difference with Lucasfilm over the direction for the movie was credited for Trevorrow's exit before production began.