"Breaking Bad" creator Vince Gilligan at the Vancouver International Film Festival's film and TV forum event on September 27, 2013. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

Left to right, "Breaking Bad" stars Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn and Bryan Cranston hold their Emmys in Los Angeles on August 25, 2014. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Aaron Paul's "Breaking Bad" sequel movie reportedly will debut on Netflix, then air on AMC. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Vince Gilligan's Breaking Bad sequel movie is set to debut on Netflix, then air on AMC.

Deadline reported the planned platform switch and Variety later said it confirmed the decision.

Starring Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, RJ Mitte and Betsy Brandt, the crime drama initially ran for five seasons on AMC, but earned additional popularity when it streamed later on Netflix.

Gilligan wrote and directed the movie, which is expected to follow Paul's character Jesse Pinkman after the events of the 2013 series finale.

No other details are known about the project, including who else might return from the Breaking Bad cast.

A prequel series called Better Call Saul, which follows Odenkirk's crooked lawyer Saul Goodman, has been airing on AMC since 2015. It was renewed last summer for a fifth season.

Since Breaking Bad ended, Paul starred in the recently canceled The Path for three seasons. He will appear in Season 3 of Westworld.