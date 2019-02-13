Sterling K. Brown, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, Michael B. Jordan and Andy Serkis (left to right) attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 27. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Chadwick Boseman will have a starring role in Spike Lee's first Netflix movie.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Tuesday the 41-year-old actor will appear in Lee's new film Da 5 Bloods.

Delroy Lindo, who collaborated with Lee on Malcolm X, and French actor Jean Reno will co-star. The film follows a group of Vietnam veterans who return to the jungle to find their lost innocence and repair their broken selves.

Deadline said Lee wrote the script with Kevin Willmott from a screenplay by Danny Bilson and Paul DeMeo and a rewrite by Matthew Billingsley. Lee will produce with Beatriz Levin, Lloyd Levin and Jon Kilik.

Lee's first Netflix series, She's Gotta Have It, premiered on the streaming site in November 2017. The show is based on the director's 1986 film of the same name and stars DeWanda Wise and Anthony Ramos.

Lee's movie BlacKkKlansman is nominated for six awards at the 91st annual Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. The Oscars ceremony will take place Feb. 24.

Boseman is known for playing T'Challa, aka Black Panther, in the Marvel movie Black Panther. He will reprise the role in Avengers: Endgame and also star in the new film 17 Bridges with Taylor Kitsch and Sienna Miller.