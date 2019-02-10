'Roma,' 'Favourite' win big at BAFTAs

American actor Rami Malek attends the Nespresso British Academy Film Awards Nominees Party at Kensington Palace in London on Saturday. Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

English actress Rachel Weisz attends the Nespresso British Academy Film Awards Nominees Party at Kensington Palace in London on Saturday. Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron's "Roma" was named Best Film at the BAFTA Awards in London Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Writer-director Alfonso Cuaron's black-and-white memoir Roma was the big winner at the BAFTA Awards ceremony at Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday.

The drama took the top prize of Best Film, as well as the honors for Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film and Best Cinematography.

British costume comedy The Favourite earned the accolade for Best British Film, Best Actress for Olivia Colman, Supporting Actress for Rachel Weisz, Original Screenplay, Costume Design, Makeup & Hair, and Production Design.

Rami Malek was named Best Actor for his performance in the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody and Mahershala Ali won the statuette for his work in the U.S. civil rights-era road movie Green Book.

The comic-book adaptation Black Panther won for Best Visual Effects and cast member Letitia Wright went home with the Rising Star award.

BlackKklansman won the prize for Best Adapted Screenplay and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse scored the Best Animated Film trophy.

Absolutely Fabulous alum Joanna Lumley hosted the BAFTAs. Roma and The Favourite are heading into this month's Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles tied with 10 nominations apiece.