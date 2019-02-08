'Child's Play': Chucky arrives in first teaser trailer

Aubrey Plaza stars in the first teaser trailer for "Child's Play" alongside Brian Tyree Henry. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A demonic, killer toy is on the loose in the first teaser trailer for the upcoming MGM and Orion Pictures reboot of Child's Play.

The clip, released on Friday, signals the arrival of horror movie icon Chucky as he begins to wreak havoc on an unsuspecting town.

Chucky, whose presence is kept mostly hidden in the teaser, is gifted to Andy (Gabriel Bateman) by his mother Karen (Aubrey Plaza).

Detective Mike Norris (Brian Tyree Henry) is also featured as he begins investigating a string of murders. The teaser ends with Karen tied up and trapped as she looks for a way to break free.

Child's Play, based on the 1988 film of the same name, is set to arrive in theaters on June 21. The reboot is directed by Lars Klevberg based off a screenplay by Tyler Burton Smith.

MGM and Orion previously teased Chucky's look from the new film with the character retaining his signature freckles and red hair.