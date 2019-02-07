Richard Roundtree attends the premiere of "What Men Want" on January 28. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Samuel L. Jackson stars in the first trailer for "Shaft" alongside Jessie T. User and Richard Roundtree. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Samuel L. Jackson has an action-packed family reunion with his son and father in the first trailer for Shaft.

The clip, released Wednesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live, features Jackson reprising his role as John Shaft II alongside the original John Shaft (Richard Roundtree) and newcomer John Shaft Jr. (Jessie T. Usher).

Usher, who has not followed in the family's footsteps of being a private eye, enlists the help of his estranged father in order to solve a case.

Roundtree also joins in on the investigation and helps Jackson teach his son how to live up to his family name, with comedic results.

Shaft, from director Tim Story, is set to arrive in theaters on June 14. Regina Hall, Alexandra Shipp, Matt Lauria, Titus Welliver, Cliff Smith and Method Man also star.

"He may be a cyber security expert with a degree from MIT, but to uncover the truth behind his best friend's untimely death, JJ -- aka John Shaft Jr. -- will need an education only his dad can provide," reads the synopsis.

"Absent throughout JJ's youth, the legendary locked-and-loaded John Shaft agrees to help his progeny navigate Harlem's heroin-infested underbelly. And while JJ's own FBI analyst's badge may clash with his dad's trademark leather duster, there's no denying family. Besides, Shaft's got an agenda of his own, and a score to settle that's professional and personal," it continues.