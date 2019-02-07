Left to right, "Jumanji" director Jake Kasdan, and stars Nick Jonas and Karen Gillan attending a screening of the film in Tokyo on March 14. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Nick Jonas is set to reprise his role as Jefferson 'Seaplane' McDonough in the planned sequel for "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Nick Jonas is set to reprise his role as Alex/Jefferson 'Seaplane' McDonough in Sony's upcoming sequel to 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Jonas made the announcement on Instagram Wednesday alongside a gif of himself putting on sunglasses from the film.

"Guess who's back... Let's go people! The #Jumanji sequel is on the way and I couldn't be more excited to bring Alex back to the big screen," Jonas said.

Alex, in Welcome to the Jungle had been stuck in the Jumanji video game for 20 years as his avatar, Jefferson 'Seaplane' McDonough. Jonas represented the avatar in the film.

Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan are also returning for the sequel alongside director Jake Kasdan.

Danny Glover and Danny DeVito has also joined the cast with Awkwafina in final negotiations to star. The sequel is set to arrive in theaters on Dec. 13.