'Monster Hunter' film adaptation receives September 2020 release date

Left to right, "Monster Hunter" director Paul W.S. Anderson, his daughter Ever Anderson and wife Milla Jovovich attend the world premiere of "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter" on December 13, 2016. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

"Monster Hunter" film star Milla Jovovich. The project will arrive in theaters in September 2020. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Sony and Screen Gems has announced that its upcoming film adaptation of video game series Monster Hunter, is set to arrive in theaters on September 4, 2020.

The project hails from writer and director Paul W.S. Anderson who helmed Sony's Resident Evil series of films, also based on a video game property.

Milla Jovovich, star of the Resident Evil films who is also married to Anderson, is set to star in Monster Hunter alongside Tony Jaa, Tip 'T.I.' Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung and Ron Perlman.

The Monster Hunter video games -- from Resident Evil developer and publisher Capcom -- pits players against giant creatures that can be defeated alone or cooperatively with friends online. Parts from the monsters are then obtained to build stronger weapons and armor in order to take on even tougher enemies.

"Behind our world, there is another -- a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When Lt. Artemis (Jovovich) and her loyal soldiers are transported from our world to the new world, the unflappable lieutenant receives the shock of her life," reads the synopsis for the film.

"In her desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers and unstoppable, terrifying attacks, Artemis will team up with a mysterious man (Jaa) who has found a way to fight back," it continues.

Capcom released two Monster Hunter games in 2018, Monster Hunter: World for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC and Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch.

Monster Hunter: World, released in January, became Capcom's best-selling game ever. The title was nominated for Game of the Year at the fifth annual Game Awards and won Best Role-Playing Game.