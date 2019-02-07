BAFTA suspends Bryan Singer's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' award nomination

Bryan Singer's BAFTA award nomination has been suspended in light of sexual misconduct allegations. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has elected to suspend filmmaker Bryan Singer's BAFTA award nomination for Bohemian Rhapsody.

The suspension comes as Singer faces new sexual misconduct allegations following a recent report in The Atlantic that said the director had sex with underage minors. Singer denies the allegations.

BAFTA made the announcement on Wednesday and stated that Bohemian Rhapsody -- a biopic about Queen and its lead singer Freddie Mercury -- will continue to be nominated for Outstanding British Film with other members of the project also retaining their nominations.

Bohemian Rhapsody earned seven BAFTA award nominations in total including Leading Actor for star Rami Malek who portrayed Mercury. Singer, who directed the film, was nominated as part of the Outstanding British Film category alongside producers Graham King and Anthony McCarten.

"BAFTA considers the alleged behavior completely unacceptable and incompatible with its values. This has led to Mr Singer's suspended nomination. BAFTA notes Mr Singer's denial of the allegations. The suspension of his nomination will therefore remain in place until the outcome of the allegations has been resolved," the organization said.

"BAFTA believes everyone has the right to a fulfilling career in a safe, professional working environment, and it will continue to collaborate with the film, games and television industries to achieve this," they continued.

"BAFTA will make no further statement on this matter during the period of suspension."

The 2019 BAFTA Film Awards will take place on Feb. 10 at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Bohemian Rhapsody won big at the Golden Globe Awards, taking home Best Drama Film. It is nominated for five Oscars including Best Picture and Best Actor for Malek.