Hugh Jackman arrives on the red carpet at the New York premiere of "The Front Runner" on October 30. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Zach Galifianakis voices a Sasquatch alongside Hugh Jackman as an explorer in the latest trailer for animated film "Missing Link." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Zach Galifianakis voices a lonely Sasquatch named Susan who is in search of his family in the latest trailer for upcoming stop-motion animated comedy, Missing Link.

The clip released on Tuesday also features Hugh Jackman voicing explorer Sir Lionel Frost who teams up with Susan in order to help the creature find his missing yeti cousins.

The pair embark on a globe-trotting adventure that includes getting into a barroom brawl and climbing snowy mountains.

Adelina Fortnight, voiced by Zoe Saldana, also joins in on the adventure.

"The charismatic Sir Lionel Frost considers himself to be the world's foremost investigator of myths and monsters. The trouble is none of his small-minded high-society peers seems to recognize this. Sir Lionel's last chance for acceptance by the adventuring elite rests on traveling to America's Pacific Northwest to prove the existence of a legendary creature. A living remnant of Man's primitive ancestry. The Missing Link," reads a synopsis.

Missing Link comes from Laika Animated Studios, the company behind other stop-motion films such as Coraline, ParaNorman and Kubo and the Two Strings. The film is set to release in theaters on April 12.

Emma Thompson, Matt Lucas, Stephen Fry and Timothy Olyphant also provide voices.