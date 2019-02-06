Billy Eichner will be writing and starring in an upcoming romantic comedy that is being produced by Judd Apatow. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Billy Eichner is attached to write and star in an untitled romantic comedy from Universal that hails from producer Judd Apatow.

The film will follow two men attempting to have a relationship together despite their commitment issues.

Nick Stoller, the filmmaker behind comedy films Neighbors, Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek, is co-writing, co-producing and directing the project.

"Excited, terrified, completely in shock and PROUD as hell to announce this movie. We're making a big, new romantic comedy for Universal!!!! AHHHHHHH!!!" Eichner said on Twitter Tuesday.

Excited, terrified, completely in shock and PROUD as hell to announce this movie. We’re making a big, new romantic comedy for Universal!!!! AHHHHHHH!!! https://t.co/JO8qk5jKvL — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 5, 2019

"Getting emotional reading all your messages about this, especially from my LGBTQ friends. I will do my best not to let you down!!!" he continued in a second tweet.

Getting emotional reading all your messages about this, especially from my LGBTQ friends. I will do my best not to let you down!!! https://t.co/0zmHPFjEXx — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 5, 2019

Eichner, best known for his reality comedy series Billy on the Street, will next be voicing Timon in Disney's Lion King remake and will also star in Disney Christmas movie Noelle.