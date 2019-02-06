"Lost in Space" star Molly Parker. The series won four VES awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Avengers: Infinity War" star Josh Brolin. The film won big at the VES Awards including Outstanding Animated Character for Brolin's character Thanos. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Avengers: Infinity War and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse dominated the 17th annual Visual Effects Society Awards across all film categories, taking home four awards each.

The event, hosted by Patton Oswalt, took place on Tuesday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The VES Awards recognizes outstanding visual effects artistry and innovation in film, animation, television, commercials and video games.

Avengers: Infinity War took home the top prize of Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature, beating out Christopher Robin, Ready Player One, Solo: A Star Wars Story and Welcome to Marwen.

The Marvel epic also won Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature for actor Josh Brolin's character Thanos, Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature and Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was awarded with Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature, Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature for character Miles Morales, Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature and Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature.

Netflix's Lost in Space won big on the television side, also taking home four awards such as Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode, Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project, Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project and Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode.

The VES Visionary Award was presented to writer, director and producer Jonathan Nolan while the VES Award for Creative Excellence was given to Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.