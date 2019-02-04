Jennifer Lopez (L), pictured with Alex Rodriguez, will present an award at the 91st Academy Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez and Brie Larson will present awards at the Oscars this month.

The 49-year-old singer and 29-year-old actress were included in a first round of presenters announced in a press release Monday.

Awkwafina, Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson and Constance Wu will also present awards at the 91st Academy Awards.

"The Oscar nominees have generated tremendous attention through their captivating stories, achievements and performances," producers Donna Gigliotti and Glenn Weiss said. "We went to give the public an opportunity to once again experience the moments that have moved us all. It is a celebration of our universal love of movies."

The 2019 Oscars will air Feb. 24 on ABC. Producers will announce more presenters and performers in the coming weeks.

"The Oscars is the most-watched live entertainment event of the year," Academy president John Bailey said. "The show connects us with the power and history of the movies as it reconnects home audiences with their favorite films and stars."

The 2019 Oscars will feature a performance from Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Philharmonic during the "In Memoriam" segment. It was previously reported the five Best Original Song nominees will perform at the ceremony.