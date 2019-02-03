'Glass' tops box office for third weekend; earns $9.5M

Actor James McAvoy arrives at the "Glass" premiere on January 15 in New York City. The film has been No. 1 at the North American box office for the past three weekends. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- The Bruce Willis-Samuel L. Jackson thriller Glass is the No. 1 movie at the North American box office for a third weekend, earning an additional $9.5 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is The Upside with $8.9 million, followed by Miss Bala at No. 3 with $6.7 million, Aquaman at No. 4 with $4.8 million and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse at No. 5 with $4.4 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Green Book at No. 6 with $4.3 million, The Kid Who Would Be King at No. 7 with $4.2 million, A Dog's Way Home at No. 8 with $3.5 million, Escape Room at No. 9 with $2.9 million and They Shall Not Grow Old at No. 10 with $2.4 million.