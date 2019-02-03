'Captain Marvel,' 'Endgame,' 'Scary Stories' teasers debut on Super Bowl Sunday

Actor Chris Hemsworth can now be seen in the new "Avengers: Endgame" trailer. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Actress Brie Larson can now be seen in a new teaser for "Captain Marvel." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- New previews for the eagerly awaited films Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, Toy Story 4 and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark debuted on Super Bowl Sunday.

The Captain Marvel spot showed Brie Larson as the titular heroine flying military fighter planes and propelling herself into space using her own superpowers.

"Higher, further, faster," she declares in the clip.

Co-starring Samuel L. Jackson, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening and Ben Mendelsohn, the movie is set for release on March 8.

The teaser for Endgame -- which is due in theaters on April 26 -- shows public places deserted after Thanos (Josh Brolin) made half of all the living creatures vanish in Avengers: Infinity War.

"Some people move on, but not us," a voice says. "Not us."

Spotted throughout the footage are surviving superheroes Thor (Chris Hemsworth,) Captain America (Chris Evans,) War Machine (Don Cheadle,) Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson,) Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper,) Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner).

The video ends with the group walking together through Avengers headquarters.

The fresh glimpse at Toy Story 4, an animated adventure set to open on June 21, saw Woody (Tom Hanks) and Bo Peep (Annie Potts) arriving at an amusement and looking for their friend Buzz (Tim Allen), who, unbeknownst to them, has been tied up to a prize board at one of the game stalls.

A stuffed duck and bunny (played by Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key) threaten and kick at Buzz because they don't want him to take their top-prize status.

Buzz defends himself by slamming his helmet down on the duck's foot.

Four mini-trailers for producer Guillermo del Toro's Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark dropped Sunday, as well.

The clips showed scenes from the creepy tales called "Big Toe," "Jangly Man," "Red Spot" and "Pale Lady."

Based on a book series by Alvin Schwartz, the movie is set for theatrical release on Aug. 9. It will star Dean Norris, Gil Bellows, Lorraine Toussaint and Javier Botet.