Jason Statham attends the premiere of "Mechanic: Resurrection" on August 22, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dwayne Johnson (L) and Lauren Hashian. Johnson stars in the first trailer for "Hobbs & Shaw" alongside Jason Statham. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham must learn to work together in the first trailer for upcoming Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw.

The clip, released on Friday, features Johnson and Statham reprising their Fast & Furious roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, respectively, who are recruited to take down genetically enhanced criminal Brixton (Idris Elba) who is bulletproof.

The duo can't seem to get along, however, as Hobbs' more destructive, hard-hitting approach to completing missions clashes with Shaw's more stealthy and refined way of doing things.

"I'm what you call an ice-cold can of whoop ass," Johnson says before taking out a room full of bad guys.

The trailer ends with Hobbs jumping out of a skyscraper in order to catch up with Brixton who can run down buildings.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, from director David Leitch (Deadpool 2), is set to arrive in theaters on Aug. 2. Vanessa Kirby is also set to star.